Chamber of Deputies’ Speaker Marcel Ciolacu to pay official visit to Japan

Chamber of Deputies’ Speaker Marcel Ciolacu to pay official visit to Japan. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, will pay an official visit to Japan between September 26 and 28, to participate in the state funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. According to a release issued on Sunday by the Chamber of Deputies, the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]