Domeniile Ostrov Sales Rise 7% to RON20M in H1Domeniile Ostrov, a 1,300-hectare vineyard in Constanta County, located on the right bank of the Danube, on the Romanian border with Bulgaria, posted sales of RON20 million in the first six months of 2022, up 7% from the same period last year, company representatives (...)
Chimcomplex Lays Off 400 PeopleChimcomplex (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti chemical plants in Romania, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of a planned collective redundancy program, which will include 396 employees, in an attempt to cope with rising power prices, as the group is one of the largest (...)