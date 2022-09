Romanian PM to attend state funeral for Shinzo Abe

Romanian PM to attend state funeral for Shinzo Abe. Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, are on an official visit to Japan, where they will attend the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech in the city of Nara in July. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]