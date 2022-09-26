Romania grabs four gold medals at 2022 World Rowing Championships in Czech Republic

Romania grabs four gold medals at 2022 World Rowing Championships in Czech Republic. Romanian athletes won four gold medals at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic, placing Romania third in the final medal table. Great Britain topped the ranking with 12 medals, followed by Italy with nine medals. Ionela Cozmiuc claimed the first gold medal for