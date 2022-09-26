 
September 26, 2022

Caracal case: Romanian Gheorghe Dinca gets 30-year jail sentence for killing two teenage girls
Sep 26, 2022

Gheorghe Dinca was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the case targeting the kidnapping, rape and murder of two teenage girls in the town of Caracal, Olt county. However, the Olt Tribunal’s decision, which was postponed several times, is not final and can be appealed, Digi24 reported. Dinca and (...)

