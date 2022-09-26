Caracal case: Romanian Gheorghe Dinca gets 30-year jail sentence for killing two teenage girls

Caracal case: Romanian Gheorghe Dinca gets 30-year jail sentence for killing two teenage girls. Gheorghe Dinca was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the case targeting the kidnapping, rape and murder of two teenage girls in the town of Caracal, Olt county. However, the Olt Tribunal’s decision, which was postponed several times, is not final and can be appealed, Digi24 reported. Dinca and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]