Health minister: 3 mln expired COVID vaccine doses destroyed in Romania so far

Health minister: 3 mln expired COVID vaccine doses destroyed in Romania so far. Romania has so far destroyed about 3 million expired COVID-19 vaccine doses, health minister Alexandru Rafila said. Another 3 million doses will most likely have the same fate, as they will expire by the end of the year. Asked how much money Romania put into the vaccines it did not use, Rafila (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]