Speaker Ciolacu in Tokyo: Romania and Japan have a duty to continue all the political and business projects they have started
Sep 26, 2022
Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that Romania and Japan have a duty to continue all the political and business projects they started, the most important of which is making formal a strategic partnership between the two countries. “Romania and Japan have a (...)
