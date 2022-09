Chimcomplex Lays Off 400 People

Chimcomplex Lays Off 400 People. Chimcomplex (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti chemical plants in Romania, has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of a planned collective redundancy program, which will include 396 employees, in an attempt to cope with rising power prices, as the group is one of the largest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]