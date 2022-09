U.S. Dollar Hits Fresh High Versus The Leu; Exchange Rate At 5.1135

U.S. Dollar Hits Fresh High Versus The Leu; Exchange Rate At 5.1135. The US dollar hit a new record high against the Romanian currency on Monday (Sept 26), as the central bank’s average reference rate stood at 5.1135 lei to the dollar. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]