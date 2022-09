Domeniile Ostrov Sales Rise 7% to RON20M in H1

Domeniile Ostrov Sales Rise 7% to RON20M in H1. Domeniile Ostrov, a 1,300-hectare vineyard in Constanta County, located on the right bank of the Danube, on the Romanian border with Bulgaria, posted sales of RON20 million in the first six months of 2022, up 7% from the same period last year, company representatives (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]