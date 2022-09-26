International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) : Over 3,000 leaders and delegates from 193 countries gather in Bucharest to set the global direction of the digital transformation



Romania is the first country in the European Union to organize this large-scale event Over 3,000 leaders and delegates from 193 countries gather in Bucharest between September 26 and October 14, 2022, to set the global direction of the digital transformation and to elect the future leadership (...)