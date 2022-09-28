Romania's CE Oltenia seeks to build 295MW cogeneration plant with Resilience Facility money

Romania's CE Oltenia seeks to build 295MW cogeneration plant with Resilience Facility money. Romanian coal and power complex CE Oltenia has filed a financing request, under the Recovery and Resilience national program (PNRR), for building a natural gas-fired combined heat and power plant with a total capacity of 295MW. The investment is estimated at some RON 1.6 bln (EUR 320 mln), and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]