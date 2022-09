Regional winemaker Purcari takes over Bulgarian winery

Regional winemaker Purcari takes over Bulgarian winery. Moldovan-Romanian winemaker Purcari (BVB: WINE) reached an agreement to acquire a 76% stake in Bulgarian joint stock company Angel’s Estate Winery, a full cycle winery located near Stara Zagora, in one of the most prominent wine regions in Bulgaria (Thracian Lowlands). The Angel’s Estate Winery (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]