Romania's Hidroelectrica puts on hold bid for electricity supplier CEZ Vanzare

Romania's Hidroelectrica puts on hold bid for electricity supplier CEZ Vanzare. Plans of Romania's largest electricity producer, state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, to take over the electricity supply firm CEZ Vanzare "turned uncertain" after it was "put on hold," according to Ziarul Financiar daily, quoting unspecified members of the Supervisory Board. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]