Chamber of Deputies: Salaries of local elected officials to be raised

Chamber of Deputies: Salaries of local elected officials to be raised. The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, the approval project of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 115/2022, approving an amendment that provides for salary increases for mayors, vice-mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of county councils and the staff of the mayoralties’ offices. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]