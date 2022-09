Lantmännen Unibake Romania Starts Works at New Pantelimon Bread Specialties Plant

Lantmännen Unibake Romania, a major player on Romania's bakery market, has started building the new plant of Pantelimon where it will manufacture premium bread specialties.