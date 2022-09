Sportwear Retailer SportGuru Wants to Open 1-2 Stores in 2023 in Nearly RON10M Investment

Sportwear Retailer SportGuru Wants to Open 1-2 Stores in 2023 in Nearly RON10M Investment. Sportswear retailer and wholesaler SportGuru plans to expand its own store network by one or two units in 2023, with investments likely to hit RON10 million, the company’s founders told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]