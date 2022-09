Kayaking made accessible to the visually impaired in Cluj-Napoca

Kayaking made accessible to the visually impaired in Cluj-Napoca. A kayak route accessible to the visually impaired was launched on the Gheorgheni lake in Cluj-Napoca this week. Several blind people enjoyed the freedom of paddling on the water, guided only by sounds coming from speakers installed near the lake. The Caiac SMile Association and Cluj-Napoca (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]