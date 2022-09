Lawmakers pass bill that makes peony the national flower of Romania

The Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body, voted in favor of a draft law declaring the peony the national flower of Romania. The bill passed with 180 votes in favor, according to Agerpres. "The peony flower, from the family Paeoniaceae, is declared the National Flower of Romania," (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]