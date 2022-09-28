CFA Analysts Expect GDP Growth Of 4.1% In 2022, See Leu At 5.04 Units/Euro, Annual Inflation At 10% In Next 12 Months



Financial analysts part of the CFA Romania association expect the Romanian leu will depreciate to an average of 5.04 units to the euro in the next 12 months, while the annual inflation is seen averaging 10.05% during the same period, a monthly poll by CFA Romania showed Wednesday (Sept (...)