Bucharest mayor announces EUR 500 mln tender for upgrading 50 km of tram lines

Bucharest mayor announces EUR 500 mln tender for upgrading 50 km of tram lines. Bucharest City Hall launched a EUR 500 million tender for the modernization of 50 km of tram lines, mayor Nicusor Dan announced on Wednesday, September 28. The project is split into 16 lots and is partially financed by European funds. “In 2 years, Bucharest will no longer have unmodernized tram (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]