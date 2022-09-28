Romanian platform for online restaurant reservations raises EUR 0.5 mln for further development, expansion

Romanian platform for online restaurant reservations raises EUR 0.5 mln for further development, expansion. ialoc, the Romanian platform for reservations and quick payments for the HoReCa industry, attracted an investment of EUR 500,000 from MaxyGo Invest Holding. The money will be used to develop the platform by adding fintech solutions and for international expansion, starting next spring.