PM Ciuca: Green energy, digitalization, intelligent transport represent the future of Romanian-Japanese economic relationship
Sep 28, 2022
Investments in green energy, digitalization and intelligent transport represent the future of Romanian-Japanese economic relations, says Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. On Wednesday, he had a meeting with several Japanese officials, including the governor of the Japan Bank for International (...)
