Romanian cybersecurity leader Bitdefender signs Formula 1 sponsorship deal with Scuderia Ferrari

Romanian cybersecurity leader Bitdefender signs Formula 1 sponsorship deal with Scuderia Ferrari. Romanian group Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Italian car manufacturer Ferrari to become Cybersecurity global partner of Scuderia Ferrari, one of the most powerful teams in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. “We are pleased to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]