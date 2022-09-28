Romanian cybersecurity leader Bitdefender signs Formula 1 sponsorship deal with Scuderia Ferrari
Sep 28, 2022
Romanian group Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Italian car manufacturer Ferrari to become Cybersecurity global partner of Scuderia Ferrari, one of the most powerful teams in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. “We are pleased to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]