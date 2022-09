Cargus Launches Its Own Network Of Lockers In Romania; To Invest EUR40M In Its Expansion In Next 2.5 Years



Courier services company Cargus is launching its own network of lockers, targeting investments of EUR40 million in the next two and a half years.