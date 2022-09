Dent Estet Set to Open New Dental Clinic in Arad

Dent Estet Group, part of the MedLife Medical System, is getting ready to open a new dental clinic in Arad, chief executive officer Cristian Taban said at the ZF Health&Pharma Summit '22. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]