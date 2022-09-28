DefMin Dincu condemns so-called referendums in Ukraine, in presence of Ukrainian ambassador to Romania

DefMin Dincu condemns so-called referendums in Ukraine, in presence of Ukrainian ambassador to Romania. Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu received, on Wednesday, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Igor Prokopchuk, a context of which he conveyed Romania’s stance on the unacceptable nature of Russia’s decision to support the organization of referendums in the occupied regions, reports the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]