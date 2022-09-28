PM Ciuca meets President of the House of Representatives in the Diet of Japan



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with President of the House of Representatives in the Diet of Japan Hosoda Hiroyuki, within the visit he is paying to Japan. “Very relevant meeting with Hosoda Hiroyuki, President of the House of Representatives in the Diet of Japan and an opportunity (...)