Traffic in Romanian Sea Ports May Reach 70M Tons in 2022. A total of 51 million tons of freight went through Romanian maritime ports in the first eight months of 2022, an increase of 13% on the year-ago period, preliminary data supplied by the Maritime Ports Administration Constanta show. Out of the total traffic, a little over 10% came from Ukraine (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]