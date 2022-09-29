Romania condemns the so-called referendums in Ukraine's occupied territories
Sep 29, 2022
Romania condemns the so-called referendums in Ukraine's occupied territories.
Romania reiterated its condemnation, "in the firmest terms," of the so-called "referendums" held between September 23 and 27 in the regions illegally occupied by Russian troops in Ukraine, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "Romania reaffirms its firm (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]