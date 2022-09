Outflows from Romanian open investment funds ease in August

Outflows from Romanian open investment funds ease in August. Local investors withdrew approximately EUR 1 bln (RON 5 bln) from Romanian open investment funds in the first eight months of 2022, according to the data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar from the Association of Fund Managers (AAF). In August alone, the withdrawals eased to RON 375 mln (EUR 79 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]