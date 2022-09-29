C&W Echinox: developers maintain strong appetite for real estate projects in Bucharest

C&W Echinox: developers maintain strong appetite for real estate projects in Bucharest. The volume of land transactions in Bucharest pertaining to future real estate developments has almost doubled to EUR 720 mln in the 2020 – H1 2022 period, compared with the previous five-semester period (H2 2017 - 2019), according to the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]