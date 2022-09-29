EBRD sees Romania’s growth slowing down to 1.9% in 2023, from 5.4% this year
Sep 29, 2022
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) updated its economic forecast for Romania, projecting growth rates of 5.4% this year and 1.9% in 2023 - compared to 2.5% and 3.0%, respectively, envisaged in May. Romania’s relatively lower exposure to the Russian gas shutdown provides (...)
