Restart Energy implements a new photovoltaic system for Kosarom company, worth 278,000 euros. Investment worth €278,000 to pay for itself in about 4 years 899 panels, built on an area of 3,500 sqm, with a power of 400 kWp The solar panels will produce 425 MWh in 25 years, meaning a total reduction in energy costs of around €2.1 million Reduction of CO2... The post Restart Energy (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]