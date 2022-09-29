One United Shareholders OK Payment of RON36.1M in Dividends and Free Stock Distribution

One United Shareholders OK Payment of RON36.1M in Dividends and Free Stock Distribution. The shareholders of One United Properties, one of the largest real estate investors in Romania, in the 28 September meeting of the General Assembly of Shareholders (AGA) approved the distribution of the first tranche of 2022 dividends, namely the payment of a dividend worth RON36.1 million, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]