AROBS Reports RON29M Net Profit in 1H/2022, Up 9% from 1H/2021. AROBS Transilvania Software, a Romanian IT company controlled by entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, posted net profit worth RON28.8 million in the first half of this year up 9% vs the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]