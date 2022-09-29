Cargus launches network of lockers in Romania and announces EUR 40 mln investment plans

Cargus launches network of lockers in Romania and announces EUR 40 mln investment plans. Cargus said it would launch its own network of parcel lockers in Romania, with the first 300 planned for Bucharest this month. Moreover, the leading courier company plans to invest an estimated EUR 40 million in the following two and a half years in extending the network to other major cities, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]