Experts with over 20 years in technology are joining Connections Consult and form the new Advisory Board



Experts with over 20 years in technology are joining Connections Consult and form the new Advisory Board.

Connections Consult (CC), a group of digital transformation companies listed on the secondary market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (AeRO), is pleased to announce its Advisory Board and the first meeting that took place in London on 16th September 2022. ”With the occasion of our first-year (...)