Rare Romanian coins up for auction in October

More than 500 Romanian coins, including a rare 5 Lei coin from 1881, will be on sale at an A10 by Artmark hybrid auction on October 11. According to the organisers, the collection features 28 top pop graded coins, 123 silver, and 23 gold coins, all in good condition.