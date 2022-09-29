Hacking & cybersecurity conference to bring over 1,500 participants to Bucharest this November

DefCamp, the most important annual hacking and cybersecurity conference in Central and Eastern Europe, will hold a new edition in Bucharest this fall. Scheduled for November 10-11, the event is expected to attract more than 1,500 participants from around the world, including cybersecurity