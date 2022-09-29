President Iohannis congratulates civil society for its mobilization in exemplary manner during pandemic , crisis of war in Ukraine



President Iohannis congratulates civil society for its mobilization in exemplary manner during pandemic , crisis of war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis congratulated the civil society representatives for their involvement in projects that have changed lives in the last 20 years and that have recently managed situations such as the coronavirus pandemic or the refugee crisis in Ukraine. The president’s (...)