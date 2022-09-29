 
September 29, 2022

President Iohannis congratulates civil society for its mobilization in exemplary manner during pandemic , crisis of war in Ukraine
Sep 29, 2022

President Iohannis congratulates civil society for its mobilization in exemplary manner during pandemic , crisis of war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis congratulated the civil society representatives for their involvement in projects that have changed lives in the last 20 years and that have recently managed situations such as the coronavirus pandemic or the refugee crisis in Ukraine. The president’s (...)

Dr. Fischer Dental's Net Profit Plunges 80% YoY To RON190,000 In 1H/2022 Dr. Fischer Dental (DENT.RO), leader on the Romanian dental equipment market, whose shares started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2022, on Friday (Sept 30) announced in its financial report a net profit of RON190,080 for the first half of 2022, down 80% from RON924,215 from the same (...)

President Iohannis firmly rejects and unequivocally condemns the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. MAE: No territorial acquisition based on the violation of international law can be recognized Today, I have joined the other members of the EU Council in adopting a common Statement to firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Friday, (...)

Biofarm Invests EUR44M In Its New Production Unit Inaugurated In Bucharest In 2021 Pharmaceutical manufacturer Biofarm (BIO.RO) has reached total investments of over EUR44 million in its new plant inaugurated in capital Bucharest in 2021, which is the largest greenfield investment in the Romanian pharmaceuticals (...)

DefMin Dincu to pay official visit to Chisinau, Saturday and Sunday Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu will pay an official visit to Chisinau on Saturday and Sunday, the relevant ministry (MApN) informs. Dincu will have talks with his counterpart, Anatolie Nosatii, on Saturday. The official agenda also includes meetings with Prime Minister Natalia (...)

Electrica Group Says Electricity Supply Segment In The Black Electrica Group said in a report intended for stock market investors that is in the process of evaluating the impact of the latest legislative and regulatory changes on the Group's performance and results.

Literature festival in Iasi: John Boyne, Manuel Vilas, Boualem Sansal among guests The International Festival of Literature and Translation of Iaşi (FILIT), set to take place between October 19th and October 23rd, has announced the first series of writers who will attend the event. The public present in the northeastern Romania city will be able to meet writers such as Irish (...)

Foreign Direct Investment In Romania Hit EUR8.9B In 2021 Romania attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) totaling EUR8.9 billion in 2021, with enterprises’ equity standing at EUR6.7 billion (equity capital worth EUR2.16 billion, plus reinvestment of earnings worth EUR4.58 billion), an analysis by the country’s central bank and the statistics board (...)

 


