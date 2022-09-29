Study: Romania ranks third in the EU in terms of young people at risk of poverty or social exclusion



Study: Romania ranks third in the EU in terms of young people at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Romania ranks third in the European Union in terms of the percentage of young people at risk of poverty or social exclusion (31%), one out of four young Romanians between the ages of 25 and 29 has a monthly income of less than 1,500 RON, and 1.2 million have left... The post Study: Romania (...)