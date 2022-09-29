President Iohannis signs decree establishing Embassy of Romania to Latvia, with headquarters in Riga

President Iohannis signs decree establishing Embassy of Romania to Latvia, with headquarters in Riga. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree on the establishment of the Romanian Embassy to the Republic of Latvia, based in Riga. The Romanian Embassy in Riga will have five positions. The diplomatic representation of Romania to Latvia was provided by the Embassy of Romania in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]