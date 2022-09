Underwritings On Romania Auto Liability Insurance Market Double To Over RON4B In 1H/2022

Underwritings On Romania Auto Liability Insurance Market Double To Over RON4B In 1H/2022. The auto liability insurance policies (RCA) market reached RON4.25 billion in the first half of 2022, up 89% from the same period in 2021, a record high compared to the first half of the last five years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]