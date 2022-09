Impact Developer & Contractor Finalizes New Phase Of Greenfield Baneasa Project

Impact Developer & Contractor Finalizes New Phase Of Greenfield Baneasa Project. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) completed in the Greenfield Baneasa project a new stage of development, Panoramic Apartments, with a total market value estimated at over EUR16 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]