Mastercard Survey: Romanians’ Spending Habits Largely Unchanged In Last Three Years

Mastercard Survey: Romanians’ Spending Habits Largely Unchanged In Last Three Years. Romanians’ spending habits have not changed a lot since before the pandemic, and expenses are uniformly spread across the week, with slight differences between working days and weekend days, a report of Mastercard Economics Institute, which looks at how consumers across the world are holding (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]