Raiffeisen Bank Grants RON5M Financing To Construction Of RoCordis Hospital In Timisoara

Raiffeisen Bank Grants RON5M Financing To Construction Of RoCordis Hospital In Timisoara. Lender Raiffeisen Bank has provided financing of RON5 million for the construction of the RoCordis hospital in Timisoara (western Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]