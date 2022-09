AgriMin Daea: From 2016 until now, food waste has been reduced by 5%



Romania has reduced food waste by 5% since 2016 and until now, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea, said on Thursday at a sustainable gastronomy event, organized in the courtyard of the institution, stating that he personally reduces waste “by eating what it is (...)