Dr. Fischer Dental's Net Profit Plunges 80% YoY To RON190,000 In 1H/2022Dr. Fischer Dental (DENT.RO), leader on the Romanian dental equipment market, whose shares started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2022, on Friday (Sept 30) announced in its financial report a net profit of RON190,080 for the first half of 2022, down 80% from RON924,215 from the same (...)
DefMin Dincu to pay official visit to Chisinau, Saturday and SundayMinister of National Defense Vasile Dincu will pay an official visit to Chisinau on Saturday and Sunday, the relevant ministry (MApN) informs. Dincu will have talks with his counterpart, Anatolie Nosatii, on Saturday. The official agenda also includes meetings with Prime Minister Natalia (...)
Foreign Direct Investment In Romania Hit EUR8.9B In 2021Romania attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) totaling EUR8.9 billion in 2021, with enterprises’ equity standing at EUR6.7 billion (equity capital worth EUR2.16 billion, plus reinvestment of earnings worth EUR4.58 billion), an analysis by the country’s central bank and the statistics board (...)