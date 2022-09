Paval Holding Buys 24% in Packaging Maker Promateris

Paval Holding Buys 24% in Packaging Maker Promateris. Promateris (PPL.RO), a manufacturer of biodegradable and compostable packaging, announced on Thursday evening that Paval Holding - controlled by Adrian and Dragos Paval, shareholders of DIY retailer Dedeman, had acquired a 24% stake in the group from businessman Florin Pogonaru and Promateris (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]